‘A Strategic Approach to Irish Genealogy’ topic of June 2 virtual program

“A Strategic Approach to Irish Genealogy” is the topic of the Wednesday, June 2 Sno-Isle Genealogy Society virtual program. The event begins with a short meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.
Registration for this presentation is at http://bit.ly/SIGSJune2021 and is open until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The genealogy society’s research library is not open yet but messages may be left at 425-775-6267. They will be answered within a few days.
