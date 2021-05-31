‘A Strategic Approach to Irish Genealogy’ topic of June 2 virtual program

“A Strategic Approach to Irish Genealogy” is the topic of the Wednesday, June 2 Sno-Isle Genealogy Society virtual program. The event begins with a short meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.

Registration for this presentation is at http://bit.ly/SIGSJune2021 and is open until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The genealogy society’s research library is not open yet but messages may be left at 425-775-6267. They will be answered within a few days.