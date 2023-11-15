A stellar season for Mountlake Terrace running back Zaveon Jones

There’s no denying Mountlake Terrace senior running back Zaveon Jones had a standout year for the Hawks. Now the final statistics are in and confirming it.

Jones carried the ball 229 times for a total of 1,667 yards, third-best among all high school rushers in Washington state; and Jones tied for second in touchdowns with 20.

“This young man racked up some very impressive numbers this season as well as during his high school football career,” said Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Director Sharalee Mathews-Malloy.

Jones rushed for more than 4,000 yards in his four seasons playing for the Hawks.

“These numbers aren’t easy to accomplish and were helped obtained by his offensive linemen and amazing teammates,” Mathews-Malloy said.

Jones helped the Hawks to an overall record of 6-4 this year and an appearance in a Week 10 state tournament play-in game. He was an All-Wesco League selection at running back in 2022 and is expected to repeat that honor for the 2023 season.

The next action Jones will see in a Hawks’ uniform will be next month when the senior suits up with the Mountlake Terrace boys basketball team; the squad opens the 2023-2024 season on the road at Marysville-Pilchuck on Dec. 5.

— Story and photo by Doug Petrowski