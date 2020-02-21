A safe place to talk about unsafe things: Next round of 3 Practices events starts Feb. 27

It’s time once again for The 3 Practices— a methodology that individuals, schools, businesses and religious leaders are using to help people cross the difference divide. The first session is set for Thursday, Feb. 27 in Edmonds.

The sessions are free and open to all. “My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today are co-sponsoring these events as part of our commitment to encourage civil dialogue in our community,” Publisher Teresa Wippel said.

The latest series follows a similar series of 3 Practices events last year.

While attendees will learn general principles to facilitate a respectful conversation on any topic, each of the three events will focus on the following intriguing topics:

Thursday, Feb. 27: What are you afraid THEY’D do if THEY thought they could get away with it?

Thursday, March 26: Blue tarps and shopping carts! Are we going to end up like Seattle?

Wednesday, April 22: Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg: Who’s more right? And so what?

Each event will run from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 657 Daley St., in downtown Edmonds. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Each session is free and open to all.

The facilitators are Jim Henderson and Jim Hancock, co-creators of The 3 Practice Group Method, who have been working locally and nationally to help people address the difference divide. During each session, they will explain what makes the 3 Practices work, and then quickly dive into modeling a group so that those attending can witness the process firsthand. Following this opening round, attendees will have the opportunity to respond, ask questions, and then try their hand at the first of the 3 Practices: “I’ll be unusually interested in others.”

The event will wrap up with audience observations about the issues discussed.

“That gap between ideological opponents is what we call the difference divide,” Henderson said. “Our mission is to help people acquire the tools to cross that divide without abandoning their views.”