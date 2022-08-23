A reminder of 66th Ave W road closures related to water main project

The City of Mountlake Terrace reminds residents that northbound 66th Avenue West will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday both this week and the week of Aug. 29. The closure affects 66th Avenue West between 220th and 228th streets, and there may be partial closures at other times. Southbound lanes are not affected, the city said.

The closure is related to the Westside Water Main Improvements Project, which is expected to take about a year. It will replace approximately 9,400 linear feet of pipe throughout neighborhoods west of I-5 with new water mains, along with updated valves, hydrants and water customer connections. After construction, crews will restore the affected sidewalks, asphalt and landscaping.

