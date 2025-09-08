A ‘paw-some experience’: Wag Fest draws thousands to MLT

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

At least 1,000 dogs and 3,000 human companions converged at Mountlake Terrace’s Evergreen Playfield Track for Wag Fest on Saturday. The festival, hosted by the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce and powered by DOGG!T, was rich with dog-centered activities, live music, contests, handmade goods, food trucks, a pop-up dog park and more.

“Dogs are a great unifier — or, as John Steinbeck put it, ‘A dog is a bond between strangers,’” said Sarah Frost, the Chamber’s chair. “The Chamber wanted to host a unique event that would speak to a common interest of MLT residents and the broader regional community. When we were brainstorming event ideas, dogs (and pets, generally) stuck out as a clear winner!”

The tail-wagging, treat-giving, joyful barking and new friendships at the free event proved it.

“It’s so fun to watch dogs breaking the ice for us in public at an event like this, or seeing other dogs like our own, or meeting someone who just wants to say hi because of a dog,” Frost said. “Dogs break down barriers that humans put up and can absolutely bring the community together.”

Due to such a paws-itive response, there will likely be a second annual Wag Fest next year. “We received incredible feedback from folks we talked to. Our vendors and sponsors said they had a great time connecting with the community. Everyone (pups especially) seemed to really have fun – a paw-some experience!,” Frost said.





