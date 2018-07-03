A look inside the new Mountlake Terrace Elementary School, set to open this fall

1 of 20

The new Mountlake Terrace Elementary school has been under construction for over a year, and is still on track to finish in time for fall 2018.

What began with the demolition of the old school in June 2017 is set to be finished on July 27. The project was made possible by a bond voted on and approved in 2014.

The school is prepared to house about 450 students. The new building will be 62,500 square feet and includes playgrounds, a commons area and other features for the benefit of the school’s students and community.

This project is being run in conjunction with the construction of Lynnwood Elementary school’s new building, with the same contractor and commonalities. Click here for a gallery of that site.

–Story and photos by Mardy Harding