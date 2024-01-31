A hog-wild Monday in Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace Police Department and Animal Control officers brought a roughly 4-foot-long, 200-lb. hog named Peanut back home on Monday, Jan. 29.

Peanut was found about two blocks from his home in the 23400 block of 58th Avenue West. Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Mike Haynes said the gate was left ajar, “and he took the opportunity to stretch his legs.”

Luckily, Peanut wasn’t a pugnacious pig but a hail-fellow hog, which made handling him go smoothly, to a point.

“Peanut was very friendly and easy to direct,” Haynes said. “However, he drew the line at getting into the truck.”

It took about 30 minutes to get the sojourning swine into the animal control vehicle. Ultimately, officers had to resort to bribery for cooperation. They used a trail of treats leading into the truck to take Peanut home.

Haynes said that no one was injured, there was no property damage, and that “the hog is in tip-top condition.”

Pigs are legal to own in Mountlake Terrace, but there is a $30 licensing fee. To learn more about licensing your pet, click here.

Peanut could not be reached for comment.

— By Rick Sinnett





