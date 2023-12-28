‘A Gentleman in Moscow’ topic of MLT Library Book Group Jan. 9

The Mountlake Terrace Library’s Second Tuesday Book Group will meet from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 in the small meeting room to discuss A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles.

Copies of the book are available at the check out desk.

A Gentleman in Moscow is the story of Count Alexander Rostov who, in 1922, is deemed an unrepentant aristocrat by a Bolshevik tribunal. The count is sentenced to house arrest in the Metropol, a grand hotel across the street from the Kremlin. Rostov, an indomitable man of erudition and wit, has never worked a day in his life, and must now live in an attic room while some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history are unfolding outside the hotel’s doors. Unexpectedly, his reduced circumstances provide him a doorway into a much larger world of emotional discovery.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.