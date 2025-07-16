A Discover Pass will cost more Oct. 1, but you can access one for free with your library card

Prices for the Discover Pass, which allows unlimited access to Washington state parks and nature areas, will increase from $35 to $45 starting Oct. 1.

The price increase is the first since the Discover Pass was introduced in 2011. The Washington State Legislature approved the increase in April to help parks keep up with inflation and streamline certain services. (Senate Bill 5390 can be seen here.)

There is good news, however. Sno-Isle Libraries offers Discover Passes for check-out to library cardholders.

Passes can be checked out for two weeks at the customer service desk at your local library or placed on hold through the library catalog. They can be renewed if there aren’t any holds.

Also, you can submit your photos to the community photo gallery and share your adventures with fellow library members.

To check for availability or to request a hold, visit the Sno-Isle Libraries webpage.

Disabled veterans are eligible for a Lifetime Disabled Veteran’s (LDV) pass for state parks, as well as Department of Natural Resources and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife areas.

Veterans with an LDV pass will continue to receive free camping after the Discover Pass increase takes effect; however, reservations made or changed after Oct. 1 will be subject to reservation processing fees.

For a list of state parks and wildlife areas accessible with a Discover Pass, click here.

The library also has a collection of books on the parks and trails of Washington state and the Pacific Northwest, to help you plan a trip suitable for all ages and abilities.