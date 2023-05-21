A day to showcase student musicians at Edmonds Jazz Connection

Posted: May 21, 2023 7

Downtown Edmonds was filled with jazzy tunes Saturday as local middle, high school and college student musicians — from big bands to combos to vocalists — performed in Saturday’s annual Edmonds Jazz Connection.

Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the annual May music event raises funds to support Edmonds School District music programs.

The Edmonds Daybreakers on Saturday also awarded scholarships to participating high school students. Nine students — three from Meadowdale, three from Lynnwood, two from Mountlake Terrace and one from Edmonds-Woodway – received $2,000 Rotary scholarships recognizing excellence in academics and activities.

Our photographers captured performances by many of the bands all day long. Here are the big bands that appeared at the Edmonds Center for Arts. Click here for a photo gallery of the combos and vocalists.

Christine Eisenmenger directs Meadowdale HS Jazz 1. (Larry Vogel photo)
Kimi Catron of Meadowdale Jazz 1 shows how it’s done on tenor sax. (Larry Vogel photo)
Meadowdale High’s Jazz Band 2. (Misha Carter photo)
Darin Faul directs Mountlake Terrace HS Jazz 1. (Larry Vogel photo)
Trumpet player Abby Satala of MTHS Jazz 1. (Larry Vogel photo)
Arina Speedy and Cameron Merkle of Mountlake Terrace Jazz 2 perform a rare baritone sax duet. (Larry Vogel photo)
Jackson McCormick provides a rousing alto sax solo for Lynnwood Jazz 1. (Larry Vogel photo)
Lynnwood Jazz 1 bassist Ethan Vo is the heartbeat of the group. (Larry Vogel photo)
Edmonds-Woodway High’s Jazz Band 1 (Misha Carter photo)
EWHS Jazz Band 2. Both EWHS bands are directed by Jake Bergevin. (Misha Carter photo)
Alderwood Middle School Jazz Band.
Meadowdale Middle Jazz Band, directed by Lindsey Dustin. (Misha Carter photo)
Keeping the beat for the Meadowdale Middle Jazz Band. (Misha Carter photo)
The Maplewood K-8 Jazz Band. (Misha Carter photo)
Madrona K-8 Jazz Band pianist Sophie Ionitsa. (Larry Vogel photo)
College Place Middle School Jazz Band Director Kate Labiak with her musicians.
College Place’s Gavin Bunbury shows his stuff on the trumpet.
The final act of the afternoon was the Edmonds College Jazz and Salsa band, described by director John Sanders as a group of folks of all ages who like to play music. Here, the conga line heats up. (Larry Vogel photo)

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME