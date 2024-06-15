A day of art, dance and music as Edmonds Arts Festival gets underway

Posted: June 14, 2024 11
It was a busy first day at the festival and the weather made it a pleasant experience to wander through the booths.
Juliet of Edmonds tries her hand at the art booth sponsored by the Cascadia Art Museum.
The Edmonds Arts Plaza is bustling.
The bright colors and cheerful subjects of Nicole Caulfield’s colored pencil art brightens a dark corner in the Plaza Room above the Edmonds Library.
Lee Drake of Idaho talks with customer Danielle about the jewelry he makes using precious stones, sterling silver and gold, to name a few of the elements in his creations.
Dancers from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance are light on their feet on the Main Stage Amphitheater.
Rushing River Design features homemade resin giftware and homeware. Their medium uses wood and epoxy resin. Start to finish, it takes approximately three to four days for processing the elements. Artists Gary and Michelle Wright, from Camas, are first timers at the festival.
Grandmother Gayle and granddaughter Stevie of Bothell examine glass art by Lynn McManus, who will be on September’s Edmonds Art Studio Tour.
The Main Art Gallery is busy with art admirers.
Etta Allen and mom Heidi from Edmonds enjoy a stop for frozen yogurt.
Edmonds Ukulele Aikanes play uplifting classic tunes against the backdrop of the Salish Sea.
Ziggy and Bryn of Art Spot feature grab-and- go art kits and local handmade art supplies.
L-R: Olympic Ballet’s Hadley Kaufman, company dancer and social media/marketing coordinator, and Kellie Blake, office administrator.
Visitors admire the art in the Student Art Exhibit in the Frances Anderson Center.

The Edmonds Arts Festival got underway in downtown Edmonds Friday, featuring an array of Northwest regional art and entertainment for all ages.

Located at the Frances Anderson Center and playfield, 700 Main St., the festival continues Saturday, June 14 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Learn more at edmondsartsfestival.com.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

 

 

 

