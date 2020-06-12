A clarification on why the I-5 express lanes are now closing early: To keep people safe during demonstrations

The Washington State Department of Transportation earlier this week announced that the Interstate 5 express lanes would be “fully closed early, at 8 p.m. nightly, including weekends,” until further notice, and we just heard the official reason why: The Washington State Patrol requested the early closures “in order to keep all people safe during the demonstrations in the city,” WSDOT spokesperson Frances Fedoriska said.

“Because conditions can change quickly, people traveling should also plan for the possibility of the closure of I-5 between SR 520 and I-90, if protests approach the freeway,” she added.

Express lane hours of operation are as follows:

Monday-Friday

Southbound – 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Northbound – 11:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed: 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Saturday & Sunday

Southbound – 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Northbound – 1:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed: 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Fedoriska encourages drivers to check WSDOT’s Seattle-area traffic page and follow WSDOT on Twitter for the latest real-time traffic information. They can also tune into local radio for current road closures and incidents while driving.