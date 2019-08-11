A 36-year-old Snohomish County Courthouse escapee was arrested at a Mountlake Terrace homEverett Police are asking for the public’s help to find Nicholas J. Salih. According to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office, the 36-year-old fled from the courthouse on August 1st after he was convicted of Criminal Impersonation 1st Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver.

Salih is known to frequent cities along the I-5 corridor between Everett and Edmonds. He has family in Lynnwood.

Officers say he has been spotted in Mukilteo where he fled from police and in Lynnwood in the 15900 block of 44th Ave W. Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking or him.

Edmonds Police say Salih hid in an apartment until about 2 am when the homeowners came home and found him. He took off before police arrived.

Detectives say he has since completely shaved his head. The photo shows how Salih may appear now.