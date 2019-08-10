I don’t want to break the seal on “Back to School” topics and not because I’m an eternal summer kind of person, but because that means it’ll be Christmas at Joann’s and Michael’s any minute. Plus, I am still recovering from seemingly endless 4th grade book reports and jockeying Skyward/Canvas/Google Classroom as the parent of a first-year middle-schooler. I already have the Fall Craze and Lynnwood Recreation Guide and today, a camp counselor mentioned some options for Winter Break AND next Spring Break, so I suppose it’s time? Let’s not only talk about a pre-Kindergarten “Jump Start,” but also some fall gymnastics/Playzone options at the Frances Anderson Center, and an option to see and a couple of outdoor movies before summer is over!

The Edmonds School District invites all registered kindergarten students to attend Jump Start which a free pre-kindergarten, transitional program for children preparing to enter kindergarten held Monday, August 19th through Thursday, August 22 from 9 to noon. Students attend Jump Start without their caregivers, though there will be an orientation for adults during the week-long session. Students will be involved in typical kindergarten activities in order to familiarize your student with the “school environment, the kindergarten teachers, and the daily schedule.” The focus is on preparing each student for success and supporting students and families in a positive transition into kindergarten. You will need to register your student at your neighborhood school by Wednesday, August 14th. If you need to find that school, you can do so by calling them at 425.431.7000 or visiting them online at the district’s Elementary School Boundary page.

I spent this past week shuttling a kid to a Lego camp at the Frances Anderson Center in a classroom next to where the gymnastics are held and they have their Fall and beyond options posted just outside the door. With the next session starting September 9th, there are a lot of different options offered starting with preschool classes, 18 months and up, leading to their competitive program which per RecZone.org, goes until 18. They also offer a “Circus” class which includes an “emphasis on juggling and circus skills” which include tight-wire, stilts, and acrobatic tumbling. It wasn’t even the very long list of class options that originally caught my eye, it was their “Friday Playzone” options. Described as a “drop-in, structured, gymnastics experience,” the option for kids aged 3-5, with an adult, is Fridays at 11:15 a.m. for an hour. For kids ages 6 to 12, the Friday Playzone from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. includes “structured obstacle courses, group games, fort building, open gym and more!” Both of these options require a reservation, which can be made a week in advance and is not available online. For more information you can visit RecZone.org or call Edmonds Parks and Recreation at 425.771.0230.

In August, you can join the City of Lynnwood for Sandlot Cinema in Lynndale Park. There are three options to see a movie on the ballfield at Lynndale; August 15th, “A Dog’s Way Home,” August 22nd, “Mary Poppins Returns,” and August 29, “Dumbo.” Each event starts with activities at 7 p.m. with the movies starting at dusk. The city suggest you bring blankets and chairs and “your family and friends.” We’ve had luck bringing glow bracelets to pass out to our kids and their friends for evening outdoor events, like the upcoming Moonlight Beach Adventure in Edmonds as it helps you keep track of them, at least a little bit. You can find more information on Sandlot Cinema on their Facebook Event Page or at HealthyLynnwood.com, which also connects you with other community activities and resources.

Ok, one more. After mentioning this outdoor movie and then having one kid home all morning before an afternoon camp I couldn’t resist adding one more thing. The Edmonds Theater is offering FREE Summer Family Movies and there are 4 showings left this summer. The schedule is August 13, “The Brave Little Toaster,” August 20, “Prince of Egypt,” August 27 “Book of Life,” and September 3, “Paddington 2.” This September 3rd option is just incredible as that is a day that is often hard to fill and everyone is kinda beat from the weekend and antsy about school. The doors open at 10:30 and the show starts at 11, admission is free and seating is first come first served. The theater says that their “snack bar will be open and your support will help pay for next year’s family movies.” I’ve had the best luck finding information on the Edmonds Theater via their Facebook page and all the Summer Family Movies are found on their Facebook Events Page.