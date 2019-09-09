9-11 ceremony set for Edmonds fire station Wednesday

The public is invited to a 9-11 ceremony at South County Fire Station 17 in downtown Edmonds, 275 6th Ave. N., at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The event will be at the memorial park that firefighters of Local 1828 created to honor and remember all of those lost in the line of duty. The centerpiece of the memorial features a one–ton steel beam recovered from Ground Zero of the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony also features an honor guard performing a flag ceremony and remarks by retired South County Fire Capt. Andy Speier. Speier worked for FDNY prior to moving west, and he also returned immediately to New York after the attacks and worked searching “The Pile” at Ground Zero for his lost comrades.