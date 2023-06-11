8th annual Summer Smash tennis tournament returning in July

The Snohomish Summer Smash presented by Gaffney Construction is back for its eighth edition, taking place July 20-23 at the Snohomish High School courts. This tournament is open to all high school players, from incoming freshmen to graduating seniors.

Registration costs are $35 for singles players and $50 for doubles and mixed doubles teams, with proceeds going to the Snohomish High School tennis programs. Last year, a record number of participants took part, with 160 players from over 30 high schools from Seattle to Bellingham hitting the courts.

Tournament Director Kraig Norris, in conjunction with the Snohomish High School coaches, formed the tournament in 2015 to counter the lack of competitive options for players who aren’t registered with the US Tennis Association. Working with tennis clubs and high schools throughout the region, Norris said the feedback he’s received from coaches and players is one of excitement at this opportunity to compete. “Ever since the pandemic forced court lockdowns and canceled seasons, coaches have been more receptive to getting their players out competing,” he said. “We hope to provide them some exciting tennis in a fun environment.”

Registration deadline for the tournament is July 11, and players interested in participating can go to snohomishsummersmash.com for a printable registration form, or to register online.