8 things to know about MLT’s new tree code

The City of Mountlake Terrace has a new tree code, and the city has shared eight things residents should know about the new regulations.

A small group of residents, a developer and city staff worked together throughout 2023 to evaluate and revise the code. The Mountlake Terrace City Council in December unanimously adopted the new regulations — the first substantial tree code update since 1995.

Except for the heritage tree program, all new rules apply to development and redevelopment. Changes are effective March 27.

8 Things to Know

1. Heritage tree program. Eligible trees must be greater than 36 inches in diameter and have some other special characteristic. On public property, anyone can nominate a heritage tree, but on private property, it’s only the property owner.

2. Minimum tree retention has been increased from 20% to 25%. The existing minimum of 10 significant trees has been removed during redevelopment.

3. Incentives for tree retention. If a developer chooses to retain more trees than the minimum required, other land use and fee variations may be granted by the city.

4. Enhanced tree protection standards were added for trees retained during development. Includes fencing, mulching and watering.

5. More tree replacement. The number of replacement trees required is based on the size of the tree removed.

6. Tree fee-in-lieu. For trees that cannot be retained or replaced, developers are allowed to pay a fee for each replacement tree. This goes into a new city tree fund to pay for future trees.

7. Establishment of a tree fund for Mountlake Terrace. Includes tree fee-in-lieu, fines for illegal tree cutting, donations, grants, and other sources.

8. New civil penalties for the illegal cutting of trees scheduled to be retained during construction (and for heritage trees).

To read more, including the full ordinance, visit www.cityofmlt.com/2194.