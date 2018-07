Wednesday, July 11 marks another 7-Eleven day, meaning customers can get a free small Slurpee at any 7-Eleven location between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The convenience store offers a free cup of its signature frozen carbonated Slurpee drink every year in honor of July 11 sharing a name with the store — 7/11.

7-Eleven has several locations in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds, as well as other nearby cities. To find a location near you, click here.