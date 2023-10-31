66th Ave W pavement project rescheduled for spring 2024

The City of Mountlake Terrace said that the planned 66th Ave W Pavement Reconstruction Project has been rescheduled for next spring.

The schedule change is due to supply chain issues and inclement weather setting in, the city said. Once construction begins, this project is expected to take roughly four months.

The project will include removing the existing road surface and repaving 66th Avenue West. The work area runs from 220th Street Southwest to the northern city limits at the Interurban Trail.

The $3.6 million project is funded by state, Snohomish County and city dollars.

Planned improvements will benefit drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, the City of Mountlake Terrace said. Stronger pavement on 66th Avenue West is better equipped to support the heavy trucks that travel to and from the county’s Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station.