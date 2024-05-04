66th Ave W and 216th set to close for construction May 6

The entire intersection of 66th Avenue West and 216th Street Southwest will close for construction starting as early as May 6. This stage will last at least a couple of weeks.

This is for the ongoing reconstruction of 66th Avenue West, a major infrastructure improvement project. The unrelated closure of Snohomish County’s nearby recycling and transfer station will reduce traffic in the area, giving crews an opportunity to speed up the roadwork, the city said in an announcement.

Detours will be posted, with local access only between 212th and 218th streets. Driveway and business access will be managed, and neighborhood notifications are underway.

The $3.6 million project involves removing the existing road surface and repaving 66th Avenue West. The work area runs from 220th Street Southwest to the northern city limits at the Interurban Trail. The project is funded by state, Snohomish County and city dollars.

Planned improvements will benefit drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, the city said. Stronger pavement on 66th Avenue West is better equipped to support the heavy trucks that travel to and from the county’s recycling and transfer station.

A revised Interurban Trail crossing will have a center island and flashing lights that pedestrians activate to alert drivers on 66th Avenue West. Curb ramps throughout the project will be replaced with ones that meet modern accessibility guidelines. Traffic signal infrastructure also will be upgraded and connected into the regional management system.

“When the new road opens later this year, it will be a welcome sight,” Mountlake Terrace Public Works Director Jesse Hoffman said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience. The work is disruptive, but the results will benefit everyone.”