60th Avenue West in MLT to close for Sound Transit night work starting Nov. 30

Starting Monday, Nov. 30, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue to deliver and set bridge girders along 60th Avenue West, near Mountlake Terrace Interim City Hall, for the Lynnwood Link

Extension trackway. Girders are typically set from the WSDOT right-of-way where possible, but due to site restrictions, some of the girders will be set from 60th Avenue West at night.

The road closure will be for crane placement to erect bridge girders, the cross section that goes from column to column to form the trackway. This work will be performed over a two-week period, and the contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance.

The time frame for the work is 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday- Thursday, Nov. 30, through Dec. 10.