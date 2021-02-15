60th Ave West to be closed for night work and girder placement starting Feb. 16

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 16, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue to deliver and set girders along 60th Avenue West for the Lynnwood Link Extension trackway. There will also be a nighttime road closure of 60th Ave West Feb. 22-25 while this work takes place.

Girders are typically set from the Washington State Department of Transportation right-of-way where possible, but due to site restrictions, some of the girders will be set from 60th Avenue West at night. This work will be performed over a four-week period.

Girders are the cross section that goes from column to column to form the trackway.

The work is set to run from 10 p.m.- 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday, through March 15. The road closure will run from 10 p.m.-7 a.m. Feb. 22-25.

Deliveries on 60th Avenue West may be affected by this work.