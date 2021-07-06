6-year-old girl pulled from Lake Ballinger now at Seattle Children’s

An update on the 6-year-old girl who was pulled unconscious from Lake Ballinger at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Mountlake Terrace police said she has been transferred to Seattle Children’s hospital, although her condition is unknown.

Bystanders who observed the girl floating in the water pulled her out and immediately began CPR, assisted by Mountlake Terrace police officers and South County Fire crews, Hynes said. She was initially taken to Swedish Edmonds Hospital for treatment.