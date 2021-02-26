59th Place temporary parking and bus loop opening at MLT Transit Center delayed

The opening of the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center parking lot and bus loop at 59th Place and 236th Street Souhtwest in Mountlake Terrace has been delayed until Sunday, March 7, the City of Mountlake Terrace said.

This parking lot is located on the eastern half of the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center. The new temporary parking lot and bus loop are being placed in order to prepare for guideway construction of the Lynnwood Link Light Rail Extension until service begins in 2024.

The following service updates were provided by Sound Transit (see map):

Routes 111, 112, 119 and KC Metro 347 will use bay 1 in the new bus loop.

Routes 130, 870, 871 will use the stops on 236th Street SW in front of the transit center.

The transit center parking garage and freeway station (bays 6 – 7) remain open.

Customers transferring between the new bus loop and bays 6 – 7 at the freeway station should prepare for a total walking time of approximately seven minutes.

For questions or more information, contact Sound Transit Community Outreach North Corridor Manager Andrea Burnett at (206) 903-7522 or andrea.burnett@soundtransit.org.