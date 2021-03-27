56th Avenue West closure planned March 31 for pavement work at Atlas 236

Pavement restoration work at the Atlas 236 development will close 56th Avenue West between 236th Street Southwest and 234th Street Southwest on Wednesday, March 31.

The work will run from 7 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. Traffic will be detoured to 58th Avenue West during this period driveway access will be available within the closed area.

The March 31 date may be impacted by weather and possibly delayed to either Thursday April 1 or Friday, April 2. The 236th Street Southwest roadway and 56th Avenue West north of 234th Street Southwest will remain open during this closure with the traffic signal remaining operational.

Atlas 236 is located at 23511 56th Ave. W.

The City of Mountlake Terrace will provide additional construction information that is up-to-date and reflects the contractor’s progress as a detailed plan is finalized. For further information, contact City Engineer Jesse Birchman at jbirchman@mltwa.gov or 425-744-6275.