$52K raised at MTHS auction; MLTnews receives Community Partner award

Mountlake Terrace High School administrators, coaches, sports boosters and parents gathered at the Embassy Suites in Lynnwood Saturday to raise money for Terrace sports and music programs at this year’s Building Bridges Dinner Gala and Auction.

Approximately $52,000 was raised at the Saturday’s event, put on by the school’s Sports Booster Club. The money will go to help pay for travel, equipment and other expenses of the high school’s sports and music programs.

MLTnews received the booster club’s Outstanding Community Partner award at the event for its work to support sports, journalism and music at the high school.