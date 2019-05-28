4th annual Girls on the Run 5K June 1

The 4th annual Girls on the Run of Snohomish County 5K is set for Saturday, June 1 at Everett Memorial Stadium in Everett.

The non-competitive, untimed run is for all ages and for anyone able to run, skip, hop, or walk. The run starts at 9 a.m. and runs through downtown Everett. Face painting, poster-making, Happy Hair, and more fun activities will start at 7:30 a.m.

Participation for adults costs $37.50 and includes a T-shirt and finisher’s medal. Kids ages 7 to 15 cost $17.50 and also receive a T-shirt and medal. Children under 7 are $5 and also get a T-shirt and medal. Everett Memorial Stadium is located at 3900 Broadway Ave, Everett.

Proceeds from the 5K support the Girls on the Run program that began in Snohomish County in 2015 and has served over 1,600 girls since then. Girls on the Run Snohomish County is a 10-week empowerment program that builds self-awareness, confidence, and dedication to fitness in third- through eighth-grade girls. Girls meet with coaches twice a week to learn strategies and skills for successfully navigating through life. As part of the program, girls work toward a goal of completing a 5-km.

The program serves 209 Edmonds School District girls from Alderwood Middle School, Beverly Elementary, Cedar Valley Community School, College Place Elementary, Edmonds Elementary, Hazelwood Elementary, Madrona K-8, Maplewood K-8, Martha Lake Elementary, Mountlake Terrace Elementary, Seaview Elementary, Sherwood Elementary, Terrace Park Elementary, and Westgate Elementary. Seven girls are also participating from the Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace.

To register for the GOTRSnoCo 5 km, visit www.girlsontherunsnoco.org and www.facebook.com/girlsontherunsnoco.