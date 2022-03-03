46th DeMiero Jazz Fest begins on a high note

Since its inception in 1977 by founder/director and local jazz maestro Frank DeMiero, the DeMiero Jazz Fest has offered a place where student musicians, vocalists, instrumentalists and songwriters can be coached by prominent guest artists, all in a non-competitive atmosphere. Rather than compete and be judged, participants attend workshops and clinics on scatting, soloing, instrumental development, stage protocol, ensemble singing and more. They come not to compete but to learn.

As long as you give your all and do your best, you’re a winner at the DeMiero Jazz Fest.

Thursday morning’s workshops in downtown Edmonds included vocal crash courses and workshops, small jazz combo clinics, lyric phraseology, piano, drums, and more.

Look for more of the same on Friday, when student musicians from Meadowdale and Edmonds-Woodway high schools will hone their skills on the Edmonds Center for the Arts main stage, 410 4th Ave. N., at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. respectively. All workshops are free to attend, and offer a great chance to not only see and hear some truly awesome jazz, but to watch as the guest coaches help the performers refine their technique.

Daytime venues include the Edmonds Center for the Arts, North Sound Center and Community Christian Fellowship. Map below:

The festival ends with a 7 p.m. Friday evening performance at ECA featuring on-stage performances by many of the artists who worked with students during the clinics. Tickets are available for purchase to see the performance of the professional jazz artists in concert Friday night. The headline artists this year include the New York Voices and Emily Braden. The New York Voices features top-tier vocalists Kim Nazarian, Darmon Meader, Lauren Kinhan and Peter Eldridge. Tickets and information are available at the DeMiero Jazz Fest website.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test and picture ID are required for all events and workshops, including the Friday evening concert performances.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel