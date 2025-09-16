45th annual Arts of the Terrace opens at Mountlake Terrace Library Sept. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The 45th Annual Arts of the Terrace juried art show opens Saturday, Sept. 20, and runs through Sept. 27 at the Mountlake Terrace Library event rooms at 23300 58th Ave. W. Admission is free and open to the public.

Sponsored by the Mountlake Terrace Arts Commission and the Friends of the Arts, Arts of the Terrace draws artists from across the Pacific Northwest and showcases paintings, printmaking, drawings, miniatures, photography and 3D works.

Show hours are Monday to Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Volunteers play a vital role in the success of the event. Those interested in helping are encouraged to contact volunteer coordinator Bonnie Mercer at mercerb40@comcast.net.

More info at the city’s website.