44th Street Sliders extends fundraiser aimed at providing hot meals for seniors

Mountlake Terrace’s 44th Street Sliders has extended until April 20 its efforts to provide hot meals to seniors in the community.

Between now and April 20, the restaurant will donate a hot meal to senior citizens for every meal purchased at the restaurant.

Owner Seaun Richards said that so far the effort has generated 250 meals for seniors. He is now working with organizations in Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds to figure out the best way to deliver them, including the possibility of no-contact home deliveries.

44th Street Sliders is located at 21005 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.