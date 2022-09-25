42nd annual Arts of the Terrace art show now open at MLT library

The 42nd Annual Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show is now open. The show runs from now through Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Presented by the Mountlake Terrace Art Commissioners and Friends of the Arts, this year’s show features over 300 pieces of artwork from 127 artists across five5 categories including Paintings, Prints, Drawings, Calligraphy, Photography, Miniatures, 3-Dimensional, and Artisan Works. All artwork is for sale.

Show hours:

Monday through Thursday: noon-6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W. Visit www.mltarts.org for more info