32nd District legislators to hold virtual town hall Feb. 20

Washington State Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis of the 32nd District are holding a virtual town hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20.
Hear what bills the lawmakers are working on, ask questions and share the issues that matter to you.
The 32nd District includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood, plus Mountlake Terrace and Woodway.
Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/XV87BXR
