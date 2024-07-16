30-day residency requirement for WA voter registration struck down

A 30-day residency requirement to register to vote in Washington state will not go into effect, after a federal judge struck it down.

Under the requirement, eligible voters would not have been able to register within 30 days, even if they moved from one locality to another within the state.

Jackie Boschok, president of the Washington State Alliance for Retired Americans, which brought the case to court, said older people move around a lot.

“We may decide to downsize, we want to live closer to our family members or we choose to move to an assisted living or nursing facility, and especially when a move is health related that timing can be unpredictable,” Boschok outlined. “We may not even know if it’s within 30 days of an election, uh oh, now we can’t vote.”

The case striking down the requirement was settled in November when the state agreed to a consent decree, but Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs recently made the decision official for the 2024 election. The Washington State Alliance for Retired Americans argued the rule violated the U.S. Voting Rights Act, which prohibits residency requirements.

The requirement also goes against a 2018 state law legislators passed allowing voters to register up to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Boschok stressed the change is especially important for older people, who vote at the highest rate of any age group.

“This was a fight on behalf of our 94,000 members of the Washington State Alliance that we were really proud to have taken on and won,” Boschok added. “We think it was the right thing to do for all the voters in our state.”

Washington’s residency requirement is enshrined into the state’s Constitution, which means it would need to be amended to take the provision out. A similar lawsuit over a 30-day residency requirement is ongoing in North Carolina.

— By Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service (WA)