$3 tickets at area movie theaters for National Cinema Day Sept. 3

Several area movie theaters are offering $3 tickets in honor of National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3. Regal Cinemas, Cinemark and AMC Theaters will be offering $3 movie tickets at all their locations for all current movies

Discounted tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the ticket counter. Regal Cinemas include the Regal Cinebarre Mountlake Terrace, the Regal Alderwoood and RPX in Lynnwood and the AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 in Lynnwood.

Some theaters are also offering popcorn and drink specials as well. See this link for a complete list of partiipating theaters.