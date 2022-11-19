27th Jam Session returns to Mountlake Terrace HS Nov. 22

The 27th annual tip-off to Mountlake Terrace High School’s winter sports season takes place Tuesday, Nov. 22 with Jam Session, featuring an alumni game, 3-point shoot-out, slam dunk exhibition and more.

Back after a COVID-19 hiatus, Jam Session is the traditional start of the prep basketball season at MTHS. The boys varsity, the girls varsity and alumni of the Hawks’ basketball programs all stage intrasquad scrimmages at the event.

The evening will also include appearances by the MTHS cheer squad and 2022-23 wrestling team, contests, prizes, a live DJ and more.

Jam Session XXVII tip offs at 5:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School. General admission is $5 or $3 with a donation of non-perishable food for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

MLTnews is a sponsor of Jam Session.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 2180 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.