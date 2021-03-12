24 Hour Fitness no longer coming to Terrace Station project

The Terrace Station mixed-use development project at 6004 237th St. S.W. has recently added two commercial tenants — but 24 Hour Fitness won’t be one of them.

The project also features an apartment complex and is adjacent to the Lynnwood Link light rail alignment located just south of the current Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

Evergreen Academy opened a location in Building 1 on the property in February. The organization provides private education services for children from infants to kindergarten. Its nearly 18,000-square-foot Mountlake Terrace academy has the capacity for up to 273 students.

And a chiropractic clinic recently signed a lease to occupy the midblock space located in the same building, according to the development property’s designated retail broker Brynn Telkamp.

Previously, 24 Hour Fitness was slated to open an approximately 40,000-square-foot gym in another of the building’s commercial spaces. But the company filed for bankruptcy last year and after financial restructuring will not be opening a location in the Terrace Station project. “We are working on a replacement tenant” for that space, Telkamp said, adding she could not provide further details.

She also added that Building 2 has “two restaurant space on each end of the building that we are in negotiations with.” The building will have just over 16,000 square feet in total retail space across eight commercial suites. Plans call for the building to open in spring 2022.

Apartment residents in Building 1 were able to begin moving in shortly after the start of this year. The project will also include a third building, which is planned for future delivery. When all construction is completed on the development property there will be a combined total of 628 residential units above approximately 89,000-square-feet of retail space with more than 900 parking spaces.

The Lynnwood Link light rail extension is scheduled to open in 2024.

–– By Nathan Blackwell