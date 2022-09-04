236th Street SW to close weeknights from Sept. 6-22 for light rail work

As part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension through Mountlake Terrace, a Sound Transit contractor will be working weeknights from Sept. 6 to Sept. 22 to install utilities at 236th Street Southwest between the on-ramp to Interstate 5 southbound and 59th Place West.

The work will require closure of 236th Street Southwest at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Station from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., excluding Fridays and weekends. Buses will be flagged through the closure. Detours will be provided (see map).