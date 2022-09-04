236th Street SW to close weeknights from Sept. 6-22 for light rail work

As part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension through Mountlake Terrace, a Sound Transit contractor will be working weeknights from Sept. 6 to Sept. 22 to install utilities at 236th Street Southwest between the on-ramp to Interstate 5 southbound and 59th Place West.
The work will require closure of 236th Street Southwest at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Station from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., excluding Fridays and weekends. Buses will be flagged through the closure. Detours will be provided (see map).
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.