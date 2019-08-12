236th Street SW sidewalk installation underway 

The Main Street Revitalization Project construction work on 236th Street Southwest continues. The city’s contractor is preparing the south side of the roadway for sidewalk installation this week — the week of Aug. 12. In addition, excavation for retaining walls along the north side of the roadway continues.

During daytime working hours, eastbound 236th Street SW will continue to be closed between 56th and 58th Avenues West, when brief lane shifts and lane closures with flagging may occur. Two-way travel throughout the construction area will be provided outside of daytime working hours. Flaggers will be on duty to help people through the construction zone.

As construction progresses, the city will provide additional construction information that is up-to-date and reflects the contractor’s progress. Weekly travel advisories on all construction projects throughout the city are provided online at www.cityofmlt.com/208 (traffic alerts) and on the city’s social media sites.