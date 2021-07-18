236th Street SW night and weekend closures planned for Sound Transit work

Over the next several weeks, Sound Transit crews will be working at night and over the weekend at 236th Street Southwest and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to continue to build the elevated trackway for the Lynnwood Link Extension Light Rail Project.

Nightly closures and detours will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the following dates:

Monday, July 19 – Thursday, July 22

Monday, July 26 – Thursday, July 29

Monday, Aug. 2 – Thursday, Aug. 5

Monday, Aug. 9 – Thursday, Aug. 12.

A full weekend closure will take place beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 23 through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 26.

Detours will be in effect (see map). Emergency vehicles and buses will be allowed through the closure. When 236th Street Southwest is closed, westbound vehicles will be redirected to turn south on 56th Avenue West, west onto 244th Street Southwest and continue on to I-5. Eastbound vehicles will be redirected south on I-5, east on 244th Street Southwest, and north on 56th Avenue West.

For more information, contact Sound Transit’s Outreach Specialist Andrea Burnett at andrea.burnett.@soundtransit.org or 206-903-7522. Sound Transit’s after-hours construction hotline is 1-888-298-2395.