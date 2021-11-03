236th St SW will be closed Saturday, Nov. 6 for construction

A rare daytime closure of 236th Street Southwest is planned from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The closure is between Van Ry Boulevard and Interstate 5.

The closure is necessary for Sound Transit to have steel escalator parts delivered, hoisted and welded into place for the future light rail station.

Southbound I-5 will be accessible for eastbound traffic, but drivers on northbound I-5 will not be able to exit onto 236th. Detour routes (see map):

66th Avenue West, 228th Street Southwest/230th Street Southwest and 58th Avenue W

Ballinger Way and 56th Avenue West

Exceptions will be made for buses and emergency vehicles. Allow extra travel time for detours and observe speed limits and stops signs through neighborhoods.

Light rail is scheduled to begin service in Mountlake Terrace in 2024, with a 10-minute ride to Northgate. Sign up for Sound Transit construction notifications at www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/mountlake-terrace-station.