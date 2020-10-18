236th St SW off-ramp lane closure during Sound Transit light rail work Oct. 19-23

Starting Monday, Oct. 19, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin nighttime work to install utilities for the Lynnwood Link Extension trackway. The work area is located along the curb near the sidewalk on the south side of 236th Street Southwest.

The 236th Street Southwest right-turn lane from the Interstate 5 northbound off-ramp will be closed during the work, which will run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19-Friday, Oct. 23. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance.

Access to 236th Street Southwest will remain open.