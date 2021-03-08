236th St SW night closures March 8-11 for Sound Transit work

Beginning Monday, March 8, through Thursday, March 11, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue to work at night at 236th Street Southwest and the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp.

Detours will be provided (see map).

Nighttime closures and detours will be in effect from 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

236th Street Southwest eastbound will be closed, while westbound 236th Street Southwest will remain open during this work.