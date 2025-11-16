Edmonds College introduces new program to help career advancement in nursing

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Edmonds College has announced the launch of its new Associate in Nursing Direct Transfer Agreement (AN DTA) program, also known as the LPN to RN Bridge Program. This program is specifically designed for Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) who are ready to advance their careers. It offers a flexible, part-time pathway to become a Registered Nurse (RN) and obtain eligibility for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

According to an Edmonds College news release, the program has received full approval from the Washington State Board of Nursing (WABON), ensuring that graduates receive a high-quality education that meets the state’s stringent standards for nursing practice.

“We recognize the critical need for Registered Nurses in our region and are committed to creating accessible pathways for our dedicated health care professionals to advance,” said Kyra McCoy, director of nursing at Edmonds. “This LPN to RN Bridge Program is designed to leverage the experience LPNs already possess, allowing them to earn their associate degree faster and transition seamlessly into a BSN program at a four-year institution.”

The college’s LPN to RN Bridge Program is structured to support working professionals and offers significant benefits:

Part-Time, Hybrid Format : The program is delivered part-time over four consecutive quarters (fall, winter, spring, summer). It uses a flexible hybrid model, combining online theory courses with in-person labs and clinical sessions held just one to two days a week, allowing students to maintain their current careers while pursuing their studies.

: The program is delivered part-time over four consecutive quarters (fall, winter, spring, summer). It uses a flexible hybrid model, combining online theory courses with in-person labs and clinical sessions held just one to two days a week, allowing students to maintain their current careers while pursuing their studies. Builds on Existing Credentials : The program builds directly upon the student’s Practical Nursing Certificate, resulting in fewer required credits and lower overall tuition costs compared to a traditional RN program.

: The program builds directly upon the student’s Practical Nursing Certificate, resulting in fewer required credits and lower overall tuition costs compared to a traditional RN program. Direct Transfer Agreement (DTA): Graduates receive an Associate’s Degree in Nursing (AN DTA) that enables them to take the NCLEX-RN examination for licensure. The DTA designation provides a direct and easier path to transfer an associate degree into a BSN program at four-year institutions across Washington State.

“By receiving their RN licensure, our graduates will be qualified for employment with a greater scope of practice. They will be prepared to care for increasingly complex patient populations in settings such as hospitals, home care, community settings and outpatient clinics,” McCoy said.

The program admitted the first cohort in the fall quarter. A holistic scoring system guides admission, requiring applicants to meet minimum requirements, including:

A 2.5 GPA in Practical Nursing courses

At least 12 months of experience as an LPN

65 credits of pre-nursing prerequisites

For detailed information on the program, application process and prerequisites, visit edmonds.edu/lpn-to-rn.