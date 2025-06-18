2025 Music in the Park returns to Brier July 9

Brier’s annual Music in the Park event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 at Brier City Park, 2903 228th St. S.W.
The event will include live music, food and refreshments.
The Townies, Ranger and the Re-Arrangers, School of Rock will be performing.
Food venders include Anthony’s High On Tacos, Kool Kidz Ice Cream, Reham’s Cake Gallery and The Cheese Pit.
All are welcome.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.