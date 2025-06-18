2025 Music in the Park returns to Brier July 9

Brier’s annual Music in the Park event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 9 at Brier City Park, 2903 228th St. S.W.

The event will include live music, food and refreshments.

The Townies, Ranger and the Re-Arrangers, School of Rock will be performing.

Food venders include Anthony’s High On Tacos, Kool Kidz Ice Cream, Reham’s Cake Gallery and The Cheese Pit.

All are welcome.