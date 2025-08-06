2025 Mountlake Terrace primary election results: Paige, Luoma leading in Position 3 race

NOTE: This is a developing story, check back for updates.
William Paige was leading in the Mountlake Terrace City Council race for Position 3 in early returns Tuesday night from the Snohomish County Elections Office. Paige, who was appointed to the vacant council seat in April, had 52% of the vote with candidate Danny Luoma coming in second with 22% of the vote. Following in third place was Michelle Delpeon with 18% and Othman Riad with 7%.
The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.
“Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote, ask questions or reach out directly,” Luoma said in a statement to MLTnews. “Your engagement means a lot, and I’ve truly appreciated the conversations and encouragement along the way. I’ve lived in Mountlake Terrace for over a decade, I’m raising my daughter here, and I want to help shape a strong future for our city. That means keeping our budget sustainable, managing growth thoughtfully, and making sure people feel connected to what’s happening in our community.”
As of 8 p.m., the number of counted Mountlake Terrace ballots sat at 18%, or 2,459 of the 14,283 ballots sent out.
Initial results were posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be updated every weekday at 5 p.m. Official results will be certified and posted at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.
The 2025 general election is Nov. 4. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 16.
