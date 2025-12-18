2025 Annual Homeless Memorial Vigil set for Dec. 19 in Everett

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

The Snohomish County’s Veterans Homelessness Committee, in partnership with Snohomish County Human Services, invites the community to join in honoring and remembering those who have tragically lost their lives while experiencing homelessness at the 2025 Annual Homeless Memorial Vigil with an emphasis on veterans. This poignant event will take place on Friday, Dec. 19, at the county’s outdoor amphitheater, starting at 5:15 p.m.

As communities grapple with challenges related to affordable housing, the opioid epidemic and numerous barriers to secure housing, this gathering becomes increasingly significant, the county said in a news release. It serves as a somber reflection on the lives of individuals who have died while facing the harsh realities of homelessness — whether on the streets, in vehicles, in shelters or in any improvised place they could find rest.

This year marks the 15th Homeless Memorial gathering, maintaining its tradition of commemorating all those who have died while experiencing homelessness. Additionally, there will be a special veterans’ salute, recognizing and honoring those who have bravely served our country.

Highlights of the program include the posting of the colors by the Everett High School JROTC color guard, a keynote speaker, the ringing of the bell and reading of the names, and a presentation of the flag to a fallen veteran’s family. The keynote speaker will be Travis Gannon, founder of One Day at a Time (ODAT).

The Snohomish County Veterans Homelessness Committee welcomes the community “to stand together in solidarity, remembrance, and commitment to addressing the critical issues surrounding homelessness. Your presence and support will make a difference as we strive for a community where everyone has a place to call home.”

Event Details:

Date: Friday, Dec. 19

Time: 5:15 p.m.

Location: Snohomish County Outdoor Amphitheater: 3000 Rockefeller Ave., Everett