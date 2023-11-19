2024 Snohomish County Master Gardener Winter Speaker Series starts Jan. 12 in Everett

Starting in January, the Snohomish County Master Gardener Foundation is hosting its 21st annual Winter Speaker Series, with lectures featuring eight celebrity gardeners, authors and experts sharing their knowledge on a variety of gardening subjects.

All lectures will be at the Everett Station, Weyerhaeuser Room, 4th floor, 3201 Smith Ave., Everett. Cost is $20 for a single sessions at the door. More details can be found at www.gardenlectures.com. All proceeds go to the Master Gardener Foundation of Snohomish County, which supports the Snohomish County Master Gardener Program.

Here is the schedule:

Jan. 12

January Jewels – Color for the Winter Garden. John Christianson has areputation for showcasing outstanding ornamentals at his nursery, a 7-acre jewel in the Skagit Valley. Plants will be for sale.

Jan. 26

Organic Vegetables, Critters & Vertical Growing. Lisa Taylor is a plant enthusiast, passionate teacher, author of “Maritime NW Garden Guide,” consultant and speaker.

Feb. 9

The Role of Seed Banking in Native Conservation. Wendy Gibble is associate director of the UW Botanic Gardens and manager of the Rare Care Program.

Feb. 23

Rabbits in the Garden. Trevor Cameron is a certified “plantophile,” certified professional horticulturist and GM at Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville.

March 1

Islands in Bloom: Floral Diversity & Stewardship in the San Juan Islands. Madrona Murphy is a botanist and lab manager for Kwiaht and specializes in plant-human interactions.

March 15

A Gardener’s Guide to Hostas. Lore Sampson, a nurseryman’s daughter, propagator and small specialty nursery owner grows more than 150 varieties of hosta.

March 22

How to Plant a Prune-Less Garden. Christina Pfeiffer is a well-known Pacific Northwest author and horticulture educator in landscape horticulture. Books will be for sale.

April 5

The Changing Garden & Changing Gardener. Marianne Binetti, an author and host of radio and TV, writes a syndicated newspaper column.