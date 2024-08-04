2024 Lynnwood Luau planned for Lynnwood Event Center Aug. 17

The second annual Lynnwood Luau is scheduled from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Lynnwood Events Center’s District Plaza.

Enjoy free admission and a variety of family-friendly activities that celebrate culture through food, music and dance.

Attendees are invited to enter the Hawaiian shirt contest. Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt and sign up at the District’s booth by 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 to compete.

Here’s the schedule:

3-6 p.m.

Candy lei making booth, sponsored by Colors of Hawaii Gifts and Treasures

Hula dancing and drum lessons offered by Sunshine From Polynesia

3:45-4:30 p.m. Live music from STRUM: Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians

4:45-5:30 p.m. Live music from One Island Drop

5:45-6:30 p.m. Live music from Your Loud Neighbors

6:30 p.m. Hawaiian shirt contest

7 p.m. grand finale featuring Sunshine from Polynesia, along with ukulele players, singers, fire performers

For more information about the Lynnwood Luau, visit ilovelynnwood.com/lynnwood-luau.

The Lynnwood Event Center is owned by the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (The District) and operated by Oak View Group.