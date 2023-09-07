2023 Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show: What you need to know

2023 Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show

Presented by Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda and Hyundai

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Taste Edmonds Presents: Day Party at the Old Opera House (21 plus)

Noon-6 p.m.

Event is free to the public to attend

It’s time to celebrate the end of summer and welcome fall by joining in Edmonds’ time-honored tradition of packing the streets of downtown with classic cars and motorcycles for all to see. Neighbors young and young at heart come from all over the area to check out the spectacle with wide-eyed merriment. Come on down and choose your favorite cars while catching up with friends and making memories with your community.

Event schedule

5 a.m. streets close (see map)

6:30 a.m. Pre-registered vehicle check-in begins

7:30 a.m. Day-of registration begins

9:45 a.m. Car show vehicle registration closes

10 a.m. Car show officially starts – Open to public

Noon Taste Edmonds Presents: Day Party at the Old Opera House begins (see below for details. 21-plus)

2 p.m. Robbie Dee performs Elvis at the Taste Edmonds Day Party

3:30 p.m. Awards presentation begins at the Taste Edmonds Day Party

4 p.m. Conclusion of car show

5 p.m. Streets reopen – all cars must be legally parked or will be towed.

6 p.m. Taste Edmonds Day Party wraps up

6 p.m. Afterparty begins at Engel’s Pub

New this year: Taste Edmonds presents — Day Party at the Old Opera House

Taste is keeping the party going all year long. Relive the best weekend of the summer and make some new memories while you enjoy a beer garden, three live music sets (including Robbie Dee as Elvis), and talk about your favorite cars with your favorite people. This is a 21-plus event and limited to trained service animals only.

● Events at the Old Opera House are for ages 21 plus.

● Day Party will feature live music and a beer garden

● Day Party Schedule is as follows:

12:15-1:30 p.m. Under The Puddle

2-3:15 p.m. Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis

3:30 – 4 p.m. Car Show Awards Announcement

4:15 – 5:30 p.m. One Love Bridge

● Event will wrap up at 6 p.m.

● Afterparty at Engel’s Pub begins at 6 p.m.

To register a vehicle:

There are still spots available for day-of registration.

● Vehicles must be 30 years or older (1993 or older), based on state licensing criteria to be a “Classic Car”

● Registration fee is $45 for day-of registration

● Day-of registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

To volunteer:

Volunteers to help with registration and load-out are still needed! View & sign up for shifts at www.EdmondsChamber.com/Volunteer

Music at the Fountain

Kevin MacCulley provides DJ services during the event at the Fountain

Food/beverages

● Visit local restaurants, coffee and specialty food shops and vendors all day.

● Multiple food trucks and treat vendors will be set up downtown

● Get a quick hot dog in front of Salish Sea Brewing

Show car instructions (pre-registered and day-of registrations):

Check-in

● Pre-registered vehicle check-in begins around 6:30 am. Please be patient – volunteers are working hard.!

● Day-of show registration begins around 7:30 a.m.

● Enter the registration line from the south at 5th Avenue South and Pine Street

● Parking spot assignments and dash cards provided upon entrance.

Registration closes at 9:45 a.m. – No vehicles will be parked after 9:45 a.m.

Parking

● There is no assigned or reserved parking – you will be placed where it makes sense for the event.

● Groups or clubs wishing to park together must be in the registration line together. Assemble offsite and drive to the registration line as a group. The Registration and Parking Teams will direct all vehicles; you must follow their directions.

● No early departure. Plan to stay for the entire duration of the show – 10. a..m.-4 p.m.

It is prohibited to move vehicles after the show opens.

Judging and awards

● The awards ceremony takes place at 3:30PM at the Taste Edmonds Presents Day Party (515 Dayton Ave, 21+)

● Winners are not notified before the ceremony – be at the Old Opera House at 3:30 to see if your vehicle won.

Other info

● Trailer parking for participants available on 5th Avenue North, north of Bell Street on the day of the show. Drive trailer with vehicle into registration. Unload vehicle where directed then drive trailer to designated trailer parking (See map).

● No pets are allowed in the event.

Sponsors

The chamber acknowledges the following sponsors that make this community event possible:

Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda & Hyundai

Dream Car Detailing

Cedar Creek Memory Care

Chermak Construction

Christophilis Team

Hazel Miller Foundation