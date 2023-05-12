2023 candidate filing week runs May 15-19   

Candidate filing for the 2023 primary ballot begins at 9 a.m. Monday, May 15. A total of 176 local offices are up for election including county executive, assessor, auditor, clerk, sheriff, treasurer and councilmembers; city and town mayors and councilmembers; fire district commissioners; school board directors; and water and sewer district commissioners. A complete list of offices up for election can be found on the Snohomish County Elections website at www.snoco.org/elections.

Candidates can file online at www.snoco.org/elections starting at 9 a.m. Monday, May 15, until 4 p.m. on Friday, May 19. In-person filing is available at the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office May 15 through May 19 during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Snohomish County Auditor’s Office is located on the first floor of the Administration West Building at 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett.

To file for office, you must be a registered voter. All positions except municipal court judge also require a candidate to be a registered voter within the district. Some positions have additional requirements such as having residency within the city or town of at least one year, being a minimum age, or providing a filing fee. More information on requirements can be found in the 2023 Candidate Guide posted on the Snohomish County Elections website.

Each candidate will provide at the time of filing:

∙ Name (as listed in the voter registration records)

∙ Date of birth

∙ Email address

∙ Filing fee (if applicable)

In anticipation of candidate filing week, Snohomish County Elections presented candidate workshops to educate potential candidates on filing for office, guidelines for the local voters’ pamphlet, and other important candidate information. Snohomish County Elections also hosted a campaign finance reporting workshop presented by the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission. A recording of the candidate workshop is available on the Snohomish County Elections website.

Additional information including a complete list of offices up for election, candidate filing fees, and position qualifications is available at www.snoco.org/elections. Contact Snohomish County Elections at (425) 388-3444 or elections@snoco.org with questions.